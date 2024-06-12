California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. notified county election officials on Tuesday that petitioners had garnered more than enough signatures to place a measure to reform Proposition 47 on the November ballot.
Prop 47, a voter-approved initiative passed in 2014, loosened the penalties for drug and theft crimes in California and has been blamed for California’s rampant theft problems.
Californians for Safer Communities, a bipartisan group made up of law enfo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House GOP lawmakers grill ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over COVID nursing home deaths - June 11, 2024
- California group secures signatures to land Prop 47 reform penalizing criminals on November ballot - June 11, 2024
- Trygve Hammer wins Democratic congressional primary in North Dakota - June 11, 2024