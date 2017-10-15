California ‘horror’ fires burn on, 40 dead in one week

SANTA ROSA (Reuters) – Authorities hope weaker winds will help more than 10,000 firefighters battle the deadliest blazes in California history, which have killed at least 40 people and destroyed thousands of structures in one of the state’s worst natural disasters in years.
