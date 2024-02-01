A federal judge has ruled that California cannot enforce a law requiring people to undergo background checks to buy ammunition, declaring it unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego said the gun control measure has “no historical pedigree” and violates the Second Amendment rights of citizens.

“A sweeping background check requirement imposed every time a citizen needs to buy ammunition is an outlier that our ancestors would ha

[Read Full story at source]