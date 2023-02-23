California Lightworks Launches the SpectraMax 1000 — One of The Most Powerful and Feature-Packed Vertical Grow Lights for Indoor Horticulture

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Lightworks, a leading manufacturer of high-performance LED grow lights, today announced the launch of its new SpectraMax line of variable spectrum fixtures. The SpectraMax Vertical 1000 is an extremely powerful, feature-packed vertical grow light that boasts the highest Photosynthetically Active Radiation (PAR) light output the company has ever offered.

“We are excited to launch the SpectraMax Vertical 1000, which represents our latest innovation in the LED grow light space,” said George Mekhtarian, CEO of California Lightworks. “Today’s indoor growers are facing daunting economic challenges. We believe the SpectraMax Vertical 1000 will transform indoor horticulture and provide growers with an extremely potent and feature-packed LED grow light that will give them a significant competitive edge.”

Designed to replace a 1000W High-Pressure Sodium or Metal Halide fixture, the SpectraMax Vertical 1000 is the lightest all-aluminum fixture in its class. It features programmable digital spectrum control that allows for tailoring of the light spectrum to each growth phase as well as plant strain. The light provides smooth transitions from veg to flower, reducing plant stress and promoting higher yields. The automatic sunrise/sunset functions mimic nature and further improve yields by providing a more natural and effective lighting experience for plants.

Experienced cannabis growers have always understood the power of spectrum control. The new SpectraMax series offers all the possibilities of traditional lighting systems in a single fixture. It provides rich blue light during the veg stage, red-orange centric light during the flowering stage, and smooth transitions in between, providing the best possible yields and quality results of any LED grow light currently available.

Weighing in at less than 28 lbs, the SMV-1000 puts out 2485 µMoles/s PPF, which gives growers around 1700 µMoles/m2/s PPFD over a 4′ X 4′ area, providing ample headroom to hone in on the optimal spectrum without sacrificing intensity.

The SpectraMax Vertical 1000 uses only the highest-efficacy ams-Osram LEDs with efficiencies up to 4.0 Micromoles per Joule, ensuring the highest light output using the least amount of electricity. These high-quality diodes are designed to exceed 100,000 hours L90 lifetimes, providing growers with a long-lasting, efficient lighting solution.

The SMV-1000 is also compatible with California Lightworks’ digital touchscreen controller, which allows complete control of timing, intensity, and spectrum. It can be controlled by the hour, day, week, month or entire grow cycle, providing the ultimate flexibility for growers.

Unlike most competitors who require large LED drivers mounted on a fixed rack or mounted separately on a rack, the SMV-1000 features integrated drivers. This means that the fixture can be mounted closer to the underside of the shelf, allowing more room for plants. It also makes the fixture lightweight and simplifies installation.

The SpectraMax Vertical 1000 is available for purchase online and comes with a five-year warranty.

