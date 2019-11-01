Fierce, dry Santa Ana winds off the Southern California mountains eased early Friday, helping firefighters make progress in corralling major wildfires that have displaced thousands of residents.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Shares shuffle higher, dollar lays low ahead of U.S. jobs data - November 1, 2019
- California makes headway against wildfires after fierce Santa Ana winds ease - November 1, 2019
- Democratic White House candidates look for breakout at Iowa party dinner - November 1, 2019