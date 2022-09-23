California Masons Present $50,835 Donation to San Diego Padres Foundation Through Masons4Mitts

Breaking News
Donation Milestone Is One of Four Donations to MLB Community Foundations Across California, Totaling $258,000 Donated So Far This Season

Building on more than a decade of partnership, the Masons of California, in affiliation with the San Diego Padres Foundation, are proud to announce that they have raised $50,835 this season for youth development programs through their signature Masons4Mitts baseball mitt drive.
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on more than a decade of partnership, the Masons of California, in affiliation with the San Diego Padres Foundation, are proud to announce that they have raised $50,835 this season for youth development programs through their signature Masons4Mitts baseball mitt drive. Since launching the program in 2009, Masons of California donations have provided 9,700 mitts to players in San Diego County through the San Diego Padres Foundation, and over 75,000 mitts to players across the state.

In recognition of this important milestone, the Masons of California presented a check to the San Diego Padres Foundation on the field in advance of the Padres – Cardinals game on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Among those in attendance at this special event were:

Randy Brill, Deputy Grand Master of Masons of California
Robert Eagle Spirit, Deputy Grand Master of the Prince Hall Freemasons in California
Douglas Ismail, president of the California Masonic Foundation
Tom Seidler, Senior Vice President of Community and Military Affairs, San Diego Padres Foundation

Each year, Masons4Mitts teams up with the San Francisco Giants, Angels Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to purchase real, leather baseball mitts that are given, free of charge, to young ballplayers in junior leagues across California. Through youth baseball, Masons4Mitts and its partners provide children with a safe place to play while they develop key collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits and more.

About the Masons of California
Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that a everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at the Masons of California website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Masons4Mitts
Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with community fund partners at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball mitts to young ballplayers throughout the state—many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $1.5 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is the largest single sponsor to many of its MLB partners’ community funds. Learn more at the Masons4Mitts website.

Media Contact
Emily Limón
elimon@freemason.org
(415) 292-9120

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d17f4892-08de-4c2e-a12c-d5e285ac3154

