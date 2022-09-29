California Masons Surpass $1 Million in Donations to Junior Giants Since 2009 Through Masons4Mitts

Over 50,000 Gloves Have Been Donated to Junior Giants

California Masons Surpass $1 Million in Donations to Junior Giants Through Masons4Mitts, a program that provides children with a safe place to play baseball while teaching them about collaboration, health, nutrition and more, the Masons of California have just surpassed $1 million in donations to the Giants Community Fund’s Junior Giants program.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on more than a decade of partnership with the Giants Community Fund, the Masons of California are proud to announce that they have surpassed $1 million in donations to Junior Giants through their signature Masons4Mitts program. Since launching the initiative in 2009, Masons of California donations have provided 52,626 gloves to Junior Giants players.

Each year, Masons4Mitts teams up with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to purchase leather baseball gloves that are given, free of charge, to young ballplayers in leagues across California. Through youth baseball, Masons4Mitts and its partners provide children with a safe place to play while also developing key collaboration skills, learning about health and nutrition, focusing on education, reading and more.

In recognition of this important milestone, the Masons of California and the Giants Community Fund hosted a special pregame reception in advance of the Giants vs. Rockies game on Wednesday, September 28.

Following the reception, the Masons of California presented a check to the Giants Community Fund during a pregame ceremony on the field, marking both the $1 million mark and the 2022 single-season fundraising total.

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at the Masons of California website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with team foundations at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball gloves to young ballplayers throughout the state—many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $1.5 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is among the largest sponsors for many of its MLB partners’ foundations. Learn more at the Masons4Mitts website.

The Giants Community Fund uses baseball and softball to promote health, education, and character development to propel youth in underserved regions to be positive forces in their communities. The Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors and sustained by contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations through a number of special partnerships and fundraisers. Since its inception in 1991, the Fund has donated $38 million to community efforts.

For additional information on the Giants Community Fund, visit our website and follow us on social media

Junior Giants, the flagship program of the Giants Community Fund, is a free, noncompetitive, coed baseball and softball program for youth ages 5-18. Serving over 22,000 youth annually, Junior Giants uses the power of the game to introduce important lessons in character development, health, education and bullying prevention. Over 80 leagues in underserved communities across California, Oregon and Nevada host the program each summer.

The Giants Community Fund aims to eliminate the financial barriers that limit accessibility to youth sports by providing each Junior Giants player with a uniform, equipment, glove, prizes and ticket opportunities free of charge.

