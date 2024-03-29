In an effort to curb the incidence of fentanyl overdoses and to protect drug users in California, the state has rolled out free fentanyl test strips for a limited time.
According to California Department of Public Health specialist Pike Long, the fentanyl test strips “are a useful addition” to the state’s harm-reduction strategies, such as “never using alone and always carrying naloxone.”
The test strips are an expansion of the Department of Health
