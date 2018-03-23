SACRAMENTO/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Did police tell an unarmed black man who they were before shooting him to death in a dark backyard in Sacramento, California? That question is forcing an examination of policies dictating when and how police identify themselves while encountering suspects.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- California police shooting of unarmed black man forcing look at policies - March 23, 2018
- Trump moves to limit transgender individuals from military service - March 23, 2018
- Dropbox shares close up 35 percent in biggest tech debut since Snap - March 23, 2018