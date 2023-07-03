SAN JOSE, Calif., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NYSE: CWT) — The California Public Utilities Commission has approved the proposed decision issued in the cost of capital application for California Water Service (Cal Water) and three other utilities from July 2023 through the end of 2024. The decision originally established a 9.05% return on equity and 4.23% cost of debt for Cal Water, with a capital structure of 53.40% common equity and 46.60% long-term debt, and an authorized rate of return of 6.80%, effective July 31, 2023.

However, the decision affirms and retains the Water Cost of Capital Mechanism (WCCM), which automatically adjusts the rate of return when the Moody’s Utilities Bond Index (Index) fluctuates between cost of capital applications. Because the Index changed in 2022, triggering the WCCM, Cal Water intends to file for and—if approved—implement new rates based on an authorized 9.57% return on equity, with a 4.23% cost of debt and an authorized rate of return of 7.08%. Cal Water’s previous return on equity was 9.20%, with a cost of debt of 5.51% and authorized rate of return of 7.48% for the period of January 2018 to July 30, 2023.

The 40 basis-point reduction from Cal Water’s current rate of return of 7.48% is expected to decrease annual operating revenue by approximately $7 million, or less than 1%. This estimate may be impacted once the 2021 General Rate Case is finalized. It is the net impact of an approximately $11 million decrease driven by the utility’s lower cost of debt (which is a pass-through cost), partially offset by an approximately $4 million increase for the return on equity.

“We appreciate the CPUC’s work to finalize our cost of capital proceeding,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “While we believe it’s important to move us closer to the return afforded to California energy utilities, so that we can attract the capital needed to keep our water systems safe and reliable, we are pleased that this decision will help provide certainty for investors and enable us to support not only our stockholders but also our customers and communities.”

About California Water Service and California Water Service Group

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. It is the biggest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. In total, Group serves more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Cal Water and Group apart is their commitment to enhancing the quality of life for their customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the company’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to their strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®, and is No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Large Water Utilities in the West Region* by J.D. Power. More information is available at www.calwater.com and www.calwatergroup.com.

*California Water Service received the highest score in the West Large segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction nationally among water customers in the US. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

