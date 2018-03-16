Breaking News
Home / Top News / California Rifle & Pistol Association Publishes Research Piece: Did the Old West Really Have More Gun Control than We Do?

California Rifle & Pistol Association Publishes Research Piece: Did the Old West Really Have More Gun Control than We Do?

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

FULLERTON, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA) recently released a research article by Emmy® Award winning film producer and reporter, Dan Gifford, detailing the myths and facts of gun control in the 19th century American West – and comparing those myths and facts to today’s environment.

Gifford’s article asserts that the legend of gun control in the American West is a fictional story being used by gun-ban lobbyists in an attempt to falsely persuade the American public that restrictive gun laws date back to the Old West in the 19th century.

The article, published in  the March edition of The Firing Line Magazine, claims that the stories of gun ban laws in Old West towns such as Tombstone and Dodge City are just the latest attempt by the anti-gun lobby to rationalize the restriction of a Constitutional right. According to CRPA Executive Director Rick Travis, “Gun ban lobbyists are using this false narrative to lull the public into complacency as they erode our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

Did the Wild West Really Have More Gun Control Than We Do clearly depicts the misinterpretation of the Old West by the anti-gun groups. Towns with supposed gun control ordinances only confiscated or required guns to be turned in if the town-goer was not a part of a criminal gang running the towns. Anti-carry ordinances were selective and were rarely enforced,” continued Travis.

While gun-ban lobbyists have continued to ignore historical evidence proving that most people in the Old West were armed, CRPA continues to fight for Second Amendment rights as guaranteed by our Constitution.

“Peddling the myth of an unarmed Old West and portraying real-life criminals as law-abiding citizens is dishonest. History cannot be rewritten to service the gun ban lobby’s latest hatchet job,” concluded Travis.

The article, originally published in CRPA’s monthly publication The Firing Line Magazine can be read on the organization’s web site https://www.crpa.org/crpa-news/wild-west-really-gun-control/.

California Rifle & Pistol Association is a non-profit association that advocates for the right to choose to own firearms for sport or self-defense on behalf of its tens of thousands of members and donors, and the millions who want that choice.

Further questions or media inquiries, contact [email protected] or at 800-305-2772

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.