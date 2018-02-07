California says it will ban crude from Trump offshore drilling plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – California will block the transport of petroleum from new offshore oil rigs through its state, officials told Reuters, a move meant to hobble the Trump administration’s effort to vastly expand drilling in U.S. federal waters.
