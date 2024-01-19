The leader of the California Senate on Friday said she would run for governor in 2026, entering a campaign that is far from the minds of voters but is quickly filling with candidates in a state that requires frequent fundraising to compete in some of the nation’s most expensive media markets.
Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego, made history as only the third person and the first woman to hold both of the state Legislature’s top jobs — speaker of the Assembly and preside
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Maine looks to migrant surge to remedy worker shortage - January 19, 2024
- California Senate leader announces 2026 bid for governor - January 19, 2024
- Pro-life demonstrators brave DC snow for 2024 March for Life - January 19, 2024