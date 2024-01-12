A California sheriff blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week after a court blocked the governor’s latest gun control push that would have banned concealed carry in many public places.
“It was definitely a relief because having that go into effect and the potential of what was going to possibly happen to law-abiding residents was really unacceptable,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told Fox News Digital this week.
Bianco spoke after the U.S. Court
