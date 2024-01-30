A coalition of business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a federal lawsuit against the State of California over its two recently-enacted laws forcing companies to disclose climate data.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the laws violate the First Amendment, which prohibits states from “compelling a business to engage in subjective speech” and the federal Clean Air Act, which prevents st
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden says he’s decided on response to Iranian-backed militia attack that killed 3 US soldiers in Jordan - January 30, 2024
- Pelosi faces backlash for demanding swarming protesters ‘go back to China’: ‘Slanderous accusations’ - January 30, 2024
- California sued over Newsom-signed laws forcing companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions - January 30, 2024