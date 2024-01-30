A coalition of business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a federal lawsuit against the State of California over its two recently-enacted laws forcing companies to disclose climate data.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the laws violate the First Amendment, which prohibits states from “compelling a business to engage in subjective speech” and the federal Clean Air Act, which prevents st

[Read Full story at source]