The issue over parental rights and the privacy of trans students in California is brewing as lawmakers seek to limit the authority of public schools in the state.

Legislators in Sacramento have sent a bill, AB 1955, to Gov. Gavin Newsom, which would bar school districts from notifying parents if their child uses different pronouns or identifies as a gender that’s different from what’s on school records.

The bill is currently in the enrollment process, but Newsom will ha

[Read Full story at source]