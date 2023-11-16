Velocity EV, a Velocity Vehicle Group company and the exclusive U.S. distributor of RIZON trucks, is expanding its California sales network to include six additional dealerships.

RIZON Truck at California Truck Centers’ Fresno, California Headquarters RIZON battery-electric trucks, engineered by Daimler Truck, are available for test drives and purchase at California Truck Centers, expanding statewide distribution of the Class 4-5 zero-emission vehicles through Velocity EV.

Fresno, California, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Velocity EV, the exclusive U.S. distributor of RIZON battery-electric trucks, has added California Truck Centers, one of the state’s largest and family-owned commercial truck dealerships, to its authorized dealer network. California Truck Centers is now certified to sell and service the Class 4-5 zero-emissions cabover trucks – engineered by Daimler Truck – at six of its eight California locations in Fresno, Oakland, Sacramento, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, and Keyes.

“The need for battery-electric Class 4 and 5 trucks is increasing across California as fleets eye quickly approaching regulatory deadlines and their customers’ increasing interest in zero-emission urban delivery,” said Alex Voets, general manager, Velocity EV. “With their extensive customer service reputation in the commercial truck industry, California Truck Centers’ sales and service teams are well-skilled in helping customers navigate the transition to battery-electric trucks. Customers can contact a California Truck Centers dealership to test drive and experience the advanced technology and safety features of these innovative electric trucks.”

California Truck Centers has been owned and operated by the Howard family in Fresno since 1930. For more than nine decades, the dealer group has served the trucking industry in Central and Northern California with new and used light- to heavy-duty conventional and vocational truck sales, adding electric vehicles to its inventory in 2021. With more than 800 employees who specialize in OEM truck parts, body shop service and repair, in-house financing, and rentals and leasing, California Truck Centers earned Certified Elite Support status through Daimler Truck. The dealership network has trained a team of 95 vehicle technicians on how to perform safe and efficient service on RIZON trucks, as well as equipped its dealerships with on-site diagnostic equipment, RIZON parts inventory, and charging infrastructure at six dealer locations.

“We are excited to introduce RIZON’s medium-duty electric trucks to our commercial truck lineup, expanding our zero-emission offerings to include Class 4 to Class 8 electric trucks for Northern and Central California,” said Doug Howard, president, California Truck Centers. “The RIZON Class 4 and 5 trucks offer electric solutions at very affordable prices. At California Truck Centers, we take pride in leading the way in sustainability by providing zero-emission solutions and support for our customers.”

RIZON trucks purchased in California through California Truck Centers are eligible for a base voucher of $60,000 per vehicle as part of the state’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) designation was approved in September by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), enabling fleet operators to further reduce their total cost of ownership of RIZON trucks with HVIP credit. The CARB certification designates all four RIZON models, which include the e16M, e16L, e18M, and e18L, as compliant under the Advanced Clean Fleets rule that mandates 50% of overall state, local and municipal vehicle purchases be zero-emissions starting January 1, 2024.

RIZON’s battery-electric cabover trucks can be customized with different body options, including box truck, stake bed and more. Designed for city driving with a tight turning radius, collision avoidance safety features, and regenerative braking technology, RIZON trucks can range up to 160 miles on a single charge by both inexpensive level 2 AC charging and DC fast charging, ideal for daily delivery hauls. Medium (M) and Long (L) range battery configurations allow fleet operators to choose the best price-to-range option for their typical routes.

RIZON is a commercial electric truck brand introduced in May 2023 from Daimler Truck Group, one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers. Velocity EV received the first 50 RIZON trucks in October, deploying the fleet throughout its dealer network for immediate purchase and body customization.

ABOUT RIZON

Delve into the realm of Class 4-5 RIZON Trucks, a Daimler Truck brand, where modern design, functionality, and electric power converge to redefine the commercial trucking landscape. Discover the possibilities of sustainable hauling and its positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance. The smaller Class 4-5 vehicles present an excellent pathway to compliance with regulations due to the lower purchase price and easier, less expensive charging solutions. For more information www.rizontruck.com.

About Velocity EV

Velocity EV is a leading zero-emission truck distributor and exclusive U.S. distributor for Daimler Truck’s RIZON brand – a Class 4-5 battery-electric truck focused on urban delivery. Providing a comprehensive sales and service network, including authorized dealers covering a large geography, Velocity EV is focused on fleet operators that need an economically sensible medium-duty zero emission truck. Velocity EV is based in Whittier, California, and a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group, one of the largest full-service commercial truck dealerships in the U.S., and one of the most experienced electric truck dealers in the world. For more information, visit: www.vvgelectric.com.

About California Truck Centers

For over 93 years, California Truck Centers has proudly served the transportation industry with an extensive inventory of commercial trucks, OEM parts, and elite service to support customers throughout their truck’s life cycle. Originally founded in 1930 by brothers P.L., Earl, and Roscoe Howard, California Truck Centers got its start selling heavy-duty truck trailers to better serve the local agricultural community. Four generations later, California Truck Centers has now flourished in growth with several dealerships spanning throughout Northern and Central California and has brought home numerous awards in sales and excellence, including Business Week National Dealer of the Year. For more information visit: www.californiatruckcenters.com.

