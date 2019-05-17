California utility in big 2015 gas leak had failed to probe leaks for decades

The California utility responsible for a massive, 4-month-long gas leak near Los Angeles in 2015 failed to investigate dozens of leaks over decades at the natural gas storage facility, according to a state report released on Friday.
Related Articles
INVVY JUNE 24th ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Against Indivior PLC; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – INVVY
34 mins ago
SCOR JUNE 10th ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against comScore, Inc.; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SCOR
37 mins ago