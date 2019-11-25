Breaking News
California Water Leaders to Gather in San Diego Dec. 3-6

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) 2019 Fall Conference & Exhibition will attract experts, leaders and innovators in water to San Diego during the first week of December.

ACWA represents more than 450 public water agencies that are collectively responsible for 90% of water delivered to California cities, farms and businesses. Its biannual conferences attract more than 1,500 attendees over four days and include panel discussions touching on California’s water supply, quality and sustainability. The conference will also include a vote to determine ACWA’s president and vice president for the next two years.

Scheduled to deliver keynote addresses are:

  • Sivan Cohen, CEO of Noria Water Technologies, who will discuss innovations in water management in Israel and how that might translate into greater water resiliency in California.
  • Alan Lilly, recently appointed as the first Presiding Hearing Officer to lead the State Water Resources Control Board’s new Administrative Hearings Office, which will focus on water rights proceedings.
  • Cary Talbot, who manages the Army Corps of Engineer’s program on Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations, which could greatly improve California water management through advances in predicting atmospheric river storms.
  • John Myers, Sacramento Bureau Chief for the Los Angeles Times and one of the California Capital’s top political journalists with more than two decades of experience in radio and television news.

The full conference program with event dates and times is available online at www.acwa.com/events/2019-fall-conference-exhibition/

Media packets will be available onsite.

WHAT: ACWA 2019 Fall Conference & Exhibition

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, 1 Market Place, San Diego

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

ACWA Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

