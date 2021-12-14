California Water Service Awards Nearly $175,000 to Local Fire Departments Through 2021 Firefighter Grant Program

Breaking News
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its commitment to supporting fire departments in its service areas, California Water Service (Cal Water) today announced the recipients of its third annual Firefighter Grant Program. Eight fire departments were awarded a total of $174,500 to purchase or fund equipment that will help protect life and property.

The 2021 grant recipients were selected based on need for items to protect first responders or the communities in which Cal Water serves. The recipients include:

  • Chico Fire Department – for wildland firefighting web gear that will help firefighters carry drinking water, tools, safety equipment, and supplies
  • Dixon Fire Department – for a rapid inflatable rescue raft, specifically designed for standing water rescues, that can carry multiple passengers
  • Kern County Fire Department – for 17 sets of hoses and nozzles to extinguish fires quicker and more effectively
  • Los Angeles County Fire Department – for a HeloPod, an automatic-filling, high-capacity, helicopter dip source and cistern so helicopters fighting wildfires can fill their water tanks faster and conduct more water drops per hour
  • Oroville Fire Department – for two state-of-the-art, battery-powered hydraulic vehicle extrication tools to help rescue patients from vehicles faster
  • Selma Fire Department – for new firefighting hose nozzles that will replace old, deteriorating nozzles
  • South San Francisco Fire Department – to replace old wildland firefighting pants with safer, more functional pants for each firefighter
  • Willows Fire Department – to replace outdated personal protective equipment, such as structural firefighting pants, coats, boots, helmets, and gloves, for six firefighters

“Our partnership with the firefighters in our service areas extends beyond providing the water they need to protect our communities; as they put their lives on the line for us, we want to support them as best we can,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “With many fire departments stretched for resources, we are glad that our Firefighter Grant Program can help them obtain the equipment they need to be safe and protect others, especially as we have seen the frequency and severity of fires grow year after year due to climate change.”

The firefighter grants are part of parent company California Water Service Group’s philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates.

About Cal Water
California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

