California Water Service Commits $200,000 to Advance Wildlife Preservation, Conservation Education Through Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its commitments to both furthering environmental stewardship and supporting education in socio-economically challenged areas it serves, California Water Service (Cal Water) has pledged $200,000 to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation (Foundation). The donation, announced at the Foundation’s holiday reception last night, will help the Foundation further its overall mission, including exploring future opportunities for youth education outreach programs across the region to deepen knowledge about conservation and how to protect marine wildlife and the ecosystem.

The Foundation and Cal Water look forward to a long-term partnership dedicated to educating the next generation from areas such as Cal Water’s Salinas and King City districts at Monterey Bay, where they would learn about the unique marine habitat and how they can be responsible stewards of the environment. The Foundation is co-chaired by Secretary Leon Panetta, chair of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy; and Hilary Bryant, cofounder and vice president of strategic alliances for Buoy Labs.

“When I first helped create the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, I hoped we could make a difference in keeping the beautiful state I lived in and loved beautiful for generations to come,” said Secretary Leon Panetta, Foundation Co-Chair and former U.S. Secretary of Defense and CIA Director. “Partnering with California Water Service will help us go a long way in our mission to educate the public, protect biodiversity, and enhance ecosystem health in the sanctuary.”

“As a water utility that cares about the environment and our communities far beyond our job description to provide safe, reliable water service, we are pleased to partner with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation to support its mission and educate our youth,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “Climate change has impacted our ecosystems, but this is one way we can help shape the future, expand our young people’s horizons – particularly those who may not otherwise have opportunities like this, and protect the California we call home. We look forward to working with the Foundation board and Chapter Director Ginaia Kelly on fresh approaches to accomplish our common goal to ensure future generations appreciate our majestic coastal marine ecosystem.”

“Our goal is to inspire and educate the public to protect the sanctuary, wildlife, and the ecosystem, and being able to reach and teach more kids provides benefits that will last far beyond a visit,” said Fred Keeley, Foundation Treasurer and former State Assembly Member. “Cal Water’s gift is the single largest donation the Foundation has ever received, and we are excited about the opportunities it will provide for our next generation of scientists and environmental stewards.”

About Cal Water

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

About the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is the local non-profit partner for NOAA’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and its chief advocate. The Foundation’s mission is to inspire the public to protect biodiversity and enhance ecosystem health in the sanctuary through participation in and support of sanctuary programs, projects, and partnerships.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434