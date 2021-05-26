California Water Service Group Announces Election of Dr. Bonnie Maldonado to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) announced the election of Dr. Yvonne (Bonnie) A. Maldonado, 65, to the company’s Board of Directors at its Annual Stockholder Meeting today.

Maldonado is a pediatric infectious diseases epidemiologist and the Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at Stanford University School of Medicine, as well as the medical director of Infection Prevention and Control and an attending physician at Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford. She is a professor in the Departments of Pediatrics and Health Research and Policy; chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases; director of Global Child Health; and senior associate dean for faculty development and diversity at Stanford’s School of Medicine. Currently the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, Maldonado is also a member of numerous medical associations and committees, and served as advisor to Group during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our company, customers, communities, employees, and stockholders will benefit from Dr. Maldonado’s unique perspective and valuable insight, and I am pleased to have her join our Board of Directors,” Group Chairman Peter C. Nelson said. “Internationally renowned for her research, knowledge, and expertise in infectious disease control and international health, Dr. Maldonado is the perfect addition to our Board as we continue seeking diversity of thought, skills, backgrounds, and experience.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, along with Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

[email protected]

310-257-1434