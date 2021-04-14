California Water Service Group Announces Nomination of Dr. Yvonne A. Maldonado for Election to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) announced today the nomination of Dr. Yvonne (Bonnie) A. Maldonado, 65, as an independent director for election to the company’s Board of Directors. The election will be held at Group’s 2021 Annual Meeting on May 26, 2021.

A pediatric infectious diseases epidemiologist and the Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at Stanford University School of Medicine, Maldonado is also the medical director of Infection Prevention and Control and an attending physician at Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford. She is a professor in the Departments of Pediatrics and Health Research and Policy; chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases; director of Global Child Health; and senior associate dean for faculty development and diversity at Stanford’s School of Medicine. Maldonado, who is also currently the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases and a member of numerous medical associations and committees, has been advising Group on its pandemic response.

According to Group Chairman Peter C. Nelson, Maldonado will bring a unique perspective and valuable insight to the utility.

“Dr. Maldonado is internationally acclaimed for her knowledge, research, and expertise in infectious disease control and international health,” Nelson said. “As we seek diversity of thought, skills, backgrounds, and experiences to maintain a balanced and effective Board, I am confident that Dr. Maldonado will serve our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders well.”

