California Water Service Group Designated Great Place to Work® for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row. This distinction was given to Group for its commitment to employees throughout its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries.

The Great Place to Work® certification includes two components: first, a Culture Audit© about the company’s programs and practices on hiring, internal communication, developmental opportunities, training, recognition, and diversity; and second, a Trust Index© based on survey feedback from employees about the company. All full-time California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service employees were asked about their experiences regarding leadership, credibility, respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and other important traits of the workplace. Scores were then benchmarked against top U.S. workplaces to determine the company’s results.

“We firmly believe that when a company takes care of its employees, its employees will be its best ambassadors and take care of the company’s customers,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “I appreciate the Great Place to Work® Institute for recognizing our commitment to our employees, and thank our employees for their commitment to delivering quality, service, and value to our customers, communities, and stockholders every day.”

The 2019 designation certifies California Water Service Group and its subsidiaries as a Great Place to Work® for one year. Fortune magazine’s annual Best 100 Companies to Work For® is compiled from among the companies certified as a Great Place to Work®.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,184 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .