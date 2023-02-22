SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE:CWT) donated $1.57 million to community organizations, first responders, and students in 2022 in areas served by its subsidiaries, as part of its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for those it serves. The utility and its employees gave another $34,270 through an employee charitable donation-matching program.

Last year, Group allocated 27 percent of its community giving efforts specifically to support at-risk, underserved, and disadvantaged communities. An additional 20 percent went to community improvement efforts across the utility’s service areas, 17 percent for educational grants, and 14 percent to support firefighters, police officers, and first responders. The remainder of the donations assisted various initiatives, such as support for veterans, animal welfare, and healthcare. The numerous beneficiaries—including Garden Pathways (Bakersfield, Calif.), Visalia Emergency Aid Council, Public Recreation Unlimited (Salinas, Calif.), Maui Food Bank, Valencia Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence (Los Lunas, N.M.), and Gig Harbor Peninsula Fish Food Bank—all share Group’s commitment to helping people live better lives.

“We are dedicated to making our communities a better place to live and work, and to supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference for those in our service areas,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “Knowing, also, that our employees are the backbone of our presence in these communities, through our matching program, we support the causes close to our team members’ hearts and augment their efforts to help their communities thrive.”

Through its employee charitable donation-matching program, Group matches up to $250 per employee per calendar year. All contributions are part of Group’s philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates.

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,100+ employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

