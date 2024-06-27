SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its commitment to enhance the quality of life for those it serves, California Water Service Group (Group) has awarded $80,000 in college scholarships to 12 of the best and brightest California, Hawaii, and Washington students for the 2024-25 academic year. This year, Group is investing in the education of students in its service areas who plan to change their communities through their study of everything from artificial intelligence to neuroscience. To date, Group’s College Scholarship Program has provided $760,000 in scholarships.

“More than half of these students are the first in their families to attend college, which on its own illustrates great drive and determination,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “It is our honor to be able to make some amazing students’ life-changing journeys more affordable in these challenging economic times.”

From 390 applications, four students were each awarded a $10,000 grand-prize scholarship based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need, while eight others received $5,000 scholarships. The top scholarship winners included:

Ivy C., of Torrance, Calif., who will study animal science at University of California, Davis, and aspires to become a veterinarian. Ivy, who has volunteered at animal shelters in Los Angeles, hopes to better the world of animal welfare by addressing pet overpopulation issues.

who will study animal science at University of California, Davis, and aspires to become a veterinarian. Ivy, who has volunteered at animal shelters in Los Angeles, hopes to better the world of animal welfare by addressing pet overpopulation issues. Kaitlyn K., of Graham, Wash., a first-generation college student who will attend Liberty University to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and become a law enforcement officer. Kaitlyn is a Battalion Commander of the U.S. Army’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, with 130 students under her leadership.

a first-generation college student who will attend Liberty University to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and become a law enforcement officer. Kaitlyn is a Battalion Commander of the U.S. Army’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, with 130 students under her leadership. Jacelyn L., of Pukalani, Hawaii, who—despite being impacted by the 2023 Lahaina Fire—is in her second year at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, studying accounting to work in the sports industry. Jacelyn is the first in her family to attend college.

who—despite being impacted by the 2023 Lahaina Fire—is in her second year at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, studying accounting to work in the sports industry. Jacelyn is the first in her family to attend college. Nancy L., of Bakersfield, Calif., a first-generation college student who has been accepted to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she will study neuroscience. Battling pancreatitis at the age of eight sparked Nancy’s passion for a career in medicine.

The remaining scholarship recipients include:

Mya C., of Visalia, Calif. , a first-generation college student who will study business administration at California State University, Fresno, to further her career goal of leveraging AI to create immersive experiences with art, culture, technology, and entertainment.

, a first-generation college student who will study business administration at California State University, Fresno, to further her career goal of leveraging AI to create immersive experiences with art, culture, technology, and entertainment. Matteo D., of San Mateo, Calif. , the first in his family to pursue higher education, who will study business administration at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

, the first in his family to pursue higher education, who will study business administration at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Landon D., of Graham, Wash. , who is double-majoring in political science and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, in order to become a voice for those who want to improve communities.

, who is double-majoring in political science and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, in order to become a voice for those who want to improve communities. Gavin G., of Sunnyvale, Calif. , who—after supporting his mother through a traumatic brain injury—will study the scientific and human sides of neuroscience at Stanford University.

, who—after supporting his mother through a traumatic brain injury—will study the scientific and human sides of neuroscience at Stanford University. Lucas K, of Waikoloa, Hawaii , who is studying industrial and systems engineering at Lehigh University to achieve his goal of addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges in Hawaii.

, who is studying industrial and systems engineering at Lehigh University to achieve his goal of addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges in Hawaii. Gabrielle L., of South San Francisco, Calif. , a first-generation college student who will attend UCLA to study microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics to investigate and create medicine.

, a first-generation college student who will attend UCLA to study microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics to investigate and create medicine. Huy N., of Visalia, Calif. , who will study electrical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara, to become a software engineer working with AI; he is the first in his family to attend college.

, who will study electrical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara, to become a software engineer working with AI; he is the first in his family to attend college. Mallory S., of Bakersfield, CA., a third-year college student studying agricultural business at California State University, Fresno. Mallory aims to educate people on the role that agriculture plays globally.

The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

[email protected]

310-257-1434