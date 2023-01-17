SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) announced the commencement of its 10th annual College Scholarship Program cycle today, reaffirming the utility’s commitment to improving lives in its communities. Students residing in areas served by its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries are encouraged to apply for a portion of the $80,000 available in awards.

Four $10,000 grand-prize scholarships will be awarded, along with additional scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. Eligible applicants must plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

“We are pleased to continue our college scholarship program for its 10th year and so proud of our previous recipients who are already making their mark on the world,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Going to college can be expensive, so we want to help reduce that barrier for students in the communities we serve. I encourage any students who meet the eligibility criteria to apply.”

The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $600,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students may visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships. The application period will close on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Winners will be announced in the summer.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,100+ employees lead the way in protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

