California Water Service Group Named a Bay Area Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Bay Area News Group named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) one of the Top Workplaces in the Bay Area for the eighth year in a row during its 2019 annual recognition ceremony. This distinction was awarded based on input from local employees of Group’s largest subsidiary, California Water Service (Cal Water).

Cal Water, the largest regulated water utility in the western United States, employs 375 employees in the Bay Area from its Bayshore, Bear Gulch, Livermore, and Los Altos Districts, along with its Customer Support Services office in San Jose. The utility serves about 389,500 people through 110,500 customer connections in Atherton, Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Livermore, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and Woodside. Statewide, Cal Water serves about 2 million people through 486,900 customer connections.

Top Workplace rankings are determined through survey data gathered by an independent research company specializing in employee engagement and retention. Employees are asked for feedback on various topics, including company leadership, compensation and training, diversity and inclusion, values and ethics, career development, and family-friendly flexibility.

“At Cal Water and throughout all of Group’s subsidiaries, we believe that our employees’ job satisfaction impacts the service they provide to our customers,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “When we create an environment where employees feel valued and can grow, they will continue to provide the quality, service, and value we promise to our communities each and every day.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,184 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .