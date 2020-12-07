California Water Service Group Promotes Michelle Mortensen to Vice President, Corporate Secretary

Michelle Mortensen Michelle Mortensen

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its move to consolidate oversight of key functional areas, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today promoted Michelle R. Mortensen to Vice President, Corporate Secretary, effective January 1, 2021. In her expanded role, Mortensen will be responsible for internal audit, stock administration, and assisting the Board of Directors with governance.

Mortensen, who has served as Corporate Secretary since January 2015, assists with employee benefit plan funding and investments; corporate policies, corporate resolutions, and governing documents; stockholder plan activities; and other corporate and board functions. With the company since 2008, she has also served as Assistant Corporate Secretary, Treasury Manager, Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer, and Regulatory Accounting Manager.

“Michelle’s background and expertise in accounting, finance, and regulatory compliance make her a perfect fit for the expanded duties of this role,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “She is the consummate professional, and her eye for detail will ensure that we are able to maintain compliance in an increasingly stringent regulatory environment.”

Mortensen holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Santa Clara University.

