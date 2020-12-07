Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / California Water Service Group Promotes Michelle Mortensen to Vice President, Corporate Secretary

California Water Service Group Promotes Michelle Mortensen to Vice President, Corporate Secretary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Michelle Mortensen

Michelle Mortensen

Michelle Mortensen

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its move to consolidate oversight of key functional areas, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today promoted Michelle R. Mortensen to Vice President, Corporate Secretary, effective January 1, 2021. In her expanded role, Mortensen will be responsible for internal audit, stock administration, and assisting the Board of Directors with governance.

Mortensen, who has served as Corporate Secretary since January 2015, assists with employee benefit plan funding and investments; corporate policies, corporate resolutions, and governing documents; stockholder plan activities; and other corporate and board functions. With the company since 2008, she has also served as Assistant Corporate Secretary, Treasury Manager, Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer, and Regulatory Accounting Manager.

“Michelle’s background and expertise in accounting, finance, and regulatory compliance make her a perfect fit for the expanded duties of this role,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “She is the consummate professional, and her eye for detail will ensure that we are able to maintain compliance in an increasingly stringent regulatory environment.”  

Mortensen holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Santa Clara University.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.  California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
[email protected]
310-257-1434

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35ac44ed-0378-4d41-b37a-d3a8a543f66e

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.