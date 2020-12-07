Breaking News
California Water Service Group Promotes Mike Mares to Vice President of Full Group’s Utility Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today announced the promotion of Michael S. Mares, Jr. from Vice President, California Operations to Vice President, Operations. Effective January 1, 2021, Mares will oversee field operations for California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service.

Mares has risen through the ranks, starting as a temporary Operation Maintenance Worker in 1992 before moving into other positions with increasing responsibilities. Mares also served as Local Manager of Hawaii Water’s Big Island, Hawaii Water General Manager, and Cal Water’s Bakersfield District Manager before transitioning into his current role as Vice President, California Operations in January 2019.

“Having worked in numerous related roles with the company over the past three decades, Mike is an incredibly knowledgeable and experienced leader in water utility operations,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “Under his direction, our California operations teams are thriving, ensuring that our distribution, production, maintenance, and other field programs are implemented effectively and that customers continue to receive a reliable supply of water for their everyday and emergency needs, both now and for decades to come. Mike’s additional oversight of our Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries will enhance the quality and consistency of our operations Group-wide.”

Mares holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications as well as California Distribution Operator D-5, Drinking Water Treatment T-2; Hawaii Distribution Operator D-4, and Drinking Water Treatment T-1 certifications.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.  California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
[email protected]
310-257-1434

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/061eff28-e942-4a24-8cf5-b1a961e4af94

