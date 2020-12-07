Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / California Water Service Group Promotes Shannon Dean to Vice President, Customer Service & Chief Citizenship Officer

California Water Service Group Promotes Shannon Dean to Vice President, Customer Service & Chief Citizenship Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Shannon Dean

Shannon Dean

Shannon Dean

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Signaling the company’s increasing emphasis on corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and customer experience, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today announced the promotion of Shannon C. Dean to Vice President, Customer Service and Chief Citizenship Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Dean will oversee the utility’s water resource sustainability, conservation, government relations, community affairs, corporate communications, and customer service functions, and will help lead the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts.

Dean has been serving as Vice President, Corporate Communications and Community Affairs since January 2015. She previously served as Director of Corporate Communications for Group subsidiary California Water Service (Cal Water) and held various roles in corporate communications and government and community relations while with Dominguez Water Company, which merged with Cal Water in 2000. Dean joined Dominguez Water Company in 1991.

“Under Shannon’s guidance, we have become an industry leader in communications, community affairs, and conservation,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “Her vision and tenacity will serve our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders well as she leads the charge to build a reimagined, best-in-class customer experience and elevate our corporate social responsibility initiatives.”  

Dean holds a master’s degree in English as well as a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations (PR); she is also accredited in PR by the Public Relations Society of America.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.  California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
[email protected]
310-257-1434

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8446b37c-b507-4a94-96a5-097bed46f3d6

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.