California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its second quarter 2020 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its teleconference to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020.   

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the teleconference. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.  The 2020 second quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and keying in ID# 8793806.  A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020 through September 30, 2020, at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID# 8793806.  The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com.  The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, and Vice President, Corporate Controller David B. Healey.  Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.  California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Tom Smegal
408-367-8200 (analysts)

Shannon Dean
408-367-8243 (media)

