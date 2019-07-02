California Water Service Group Subsidiary Begins Providing Regulated Water Service to Travis Air Force Base

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NYSE: CWT) — California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group, took ownership of and began operating the Travis Air Force Base (TAFB) water system today. Cal Water and TAFB officials commemorated the acquisition with a ribbon-cutting and open house at the base.

As part of the contract with the U.S. Department of Defense and decision by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), Cal Water will provide CPUC-regulated water service to the base for a term of 50 years. The utility will operate, maintain, and upgrade the water system infrastructure that serves TAFB’s more than 15,000 active and reserve personnel and civilians. Cal Water plans to make initial capital improvements of about $12.7 million on the 6,400-acre base within the first five years, and make an expected total capital investment of about $52 million over the 50-year term.

“At Cal Water, we like to say that we worry about the water so our customers don’t have to; we are honored to be serving Travis Air Force Base service members and their families, so they can focus on serving our country,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to providing TAFB with the quality, service, and value our customers expect and deserve.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,184 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

