California Water Service Launches New Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its commitment to help customers control both their water use and their bills, California Water Service (Cal Water) has launched a new Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program for customers in its service areas. This program is available at no charge to customers.

Through the Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program, customers can receive a personalized landscape evaluation to identify irrigation leaks, water-saving opportunities, and Cal Water programs that could address high water usage. Additionally, Cal Water is offering repair services, also at no charge, to address leaks or broken equipment found in the evaluation, including valve replacements, drip irrigation repair, and upgrades of broken or leaking sprinklers.

“Our promise is to provide quality, service, and value to our customers, and we continue to seek ways to support residents—many of whom have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic—during this time,” said Marty Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “With that in mind, we developed the Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program as one more way we can help customers control their water bills as they work to save water every day.”

Residential customers can visit www.calwater.com/tuneup to learn more about the Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program and www.calwater.com/conservation for details on other conservation programs available to Cal Water customers.

California Water Service serves approximately 2 million people through 489,600 customer connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. For more information, visit www.calwater.com .

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434