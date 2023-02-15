SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Water Service (Cal Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT), has received a ruling in its General Rate Case (GRC)—pending before the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)—that approves modified interim rates effective beginning April 15, 2023. The ruling allows Cal Water to increase rates by 4% in most of its districts, so that the utility can continue to make infrastructure improvements intended to keep its systems safe and reliable.

Interim rates are allowed by Administrative Law Judges (ALJ) in California when a final decision is delayed beyond the first day new rates were scheduled to be effective. In Cal Water’s 2021 GRC filing, also known as its Infrastructure Improvement Plan, rates would have been effective on Jan. 1, 2023 had the CPUC issued a decision before then; however, that proceeding has been delayed. The ALJ had previously approved an interim rates memorandum account beginning Jan. 1, 2023 without a rate increase. Interim rates, which can reduce the compounded effect of delayed recovery, are subject to refund or adjustment depending on the final rates approved.

“We appreciate the ALJ’s understanding that inflation impacts Cal Water as well as our customers, and that withholding an interim rate increase could impact customers in the future by requiring higher surcharges on top of anticipated rate increases,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President and CEO. “We are pleased that the CPUC acted to mitigate the impacts from a delayed decision.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,100+ employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

