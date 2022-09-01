California Water Service Sees Third Consecutive Month of Increasing Conservation During July 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Together with its customers, California Water Service (Cal Water) achieved greater water use reductions over the preceding month for the third month in a row. As customers continued to heed the Governor’s call to conserve water, Cal Water reduced water use company-wide by 12.4% in July 2022 compared to July 2020, with 10 of its districts saving more than 15%.

All of Cal Water’s districts reduced water use this July compared to July 2020, showing that customers are curtailing their water use, particularly outdoors, even as temperatures rise. Cal Water has urged customers to continue their water-efficient practices and take advantage of its rebates and free programs to achieve more conservation in the months ahead.

“We commend our customers’ conservation progress and their willingness to embrace golden lawns last month,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “As the drought worsens, we remain here to help customers keep saving more water every day, especially outdoors through the remainder of the hot summer months, when more conservation can be achieved.”

In May 2022, Cal Water customers throughout the state reduced their water use by 6.5%, and by 11.6% in June, compared to those same months in 2020. July’s reduction of 12.4% continues the trend of increased conservation.

The 10 Cal Water service areas that conserved more than 15% include:

Antelope Valley, saving 33.2%

Dixon, saving 22.5%

Livermore, saving 16.8%

Los Altos, saving 24.0%

Marysville, saving 19.7%

Mid-Peninsula, saving 16.4%

Oroville, saving 30.3%

Palos Verdes, saving 18.0%

Westlake, saving 39.7%

Willows, saving 17.4%

Conservation savings for all Cal Water districts is available at drought.calwater.com/reductions. Customers can get more information about drought resources, conservation rebates and programs, and water restrictions at drought.calwater.com.

Cal Water serves approximately 2 million people through 494,500 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434