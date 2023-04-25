Now a multi-state operator, the popular women-owned cannabis brand is selling its medicinal gummies and chocolates in Ohio

Grafton, OH, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Garden Society , a popular women-owned California Wine Country cannabis company, announced it has expanded into Ohio, putting its stake in the ground as a multi-state operator. Garden Society will launch medicinal edibles, including chocolates and gummies, in four Bloom Medicinals dispensaries in Akron, Seven Mile, Painesville, and Columbus; Columbia Care Marietta and Logan locations; Harvest Columbus and Beavercreek, and Verdant Columbus.

A B-Corporation, Garden Society is committed to promoting women’s health and welfare through education, manufacturing quality recreational and medical products, and other public benefits while operating responsibly and sustainably.

“As one of the latest brands fortunate to be granted a license in Ohio, we are grateful to have such reputable dispensary partners at launch,” said Erin Gore, founder and CEO of Garden Society. “We are like-minded regarding education, community, and quality medical marijuana products patients can trust, and steadfast in our values and focus on bringing the highest quality medical marijuana products to those that need it most.”

“We’re proud to welcome such a well-recognized women-focused medical marijuana brand to our shelves,” said Anthony Surace, regional purchaser for Bloom Medicinals. “Garden Society has been a model for medical marijuana in regard to their responsibly sourced and hand-crafted products. We look forward to offering their edibles to our patients.”

Available for oral administration in three chocolate flavors, plus gummy flavors in peach nectar, tart cherry, and strawberry rose, each medicinal marijuana edible has a varying blend of THC, CBD, and CBN that provides a desired effect, from rest and calm to a brighter day. Garden Society’s gummies incorporate proprietary cannabis nanotechnology to enable a more rapid onset of around 15 minutes, while onset of the chocolates can vary from 30 minutes to two hours. Garden Society’s edibles are all gluten free; chocolates are available in 10-packs for $30 MSRP per pack, and the gummies in 20-packs at $27 MSRP.

The brand will also launch a live hash rosin in mid-May in collaboration with legacy Ohio cultivator Farkas Farms, connecting premium Ohio cannabis with the craft manufacturing Garden Society is reputable for in California. Farkas Farms is known for strains such as Problem Child, Cherry Pie & Blueberry Cupcake.

“Our goal is to empower people with education on the plant and to present quality medicinal product options for medical marijuana patients here in Ohio. Garden Society is a welcome addition to our partner lineup and we’re honored to be a part of their entry into Ohio,” said Louis Farkas, Farkas Farms.

Ohio logged approximately $478.8 million in medical marijuana sales in 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce, marking a roughly 26% increase over sales volumes of $381 million in 2021.

Ohio state law requires that you must be 21 years of age or older to place an order and accept the package upon delivery. Ohio license number: MMCPP00007.

About Garden Society

Women-owned and led Garden Society is a national craft cannabis company based in Sonoma County, California, with licenses in California, Ohio, and New Jersey. Inspired by the surrounding wine country, Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products made with uncompromising quality. Garden Society’s effect-based, full-spectrum edibles connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients, and strain-specific cannabis.

In addition to their products, Garden Society has partnered with other leading cannabis brands to offer manufacturing expertise to bring new products to their operating states.

Founded in 2016 by Erin Gore, named one of the most powerful and innovative women in cannabis by Forbes, along with her co-founder Karli Warner, Garden Society is dedicated to creating a community of cannabis lovers who support and empower each other to explore and enjoy the plant. For more information, visit the Garden Society website .

