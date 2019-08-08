California’s Great America Makes Waves with Completely Transformed Waterpark, “South Bay Shores”

New attractions, cabanas and food anchor the expanded coastal-themed area, opening in 2020

Northern California’s premiere amusement park is getting bigger and better in summer 2020, when California’s Great America debuts the new South Bay Shores waterpark. Guests will be immersed in a completely transformed waterpark experience featuring seven new water attractions including four drop slides, two tube slides, and a new lagoon area. Guests will also enjoy new and upgraded food and merchandise locations, upgraded cabanas and a sandy beach play area – all richly themed to reflect the excitement and fun of the Northern California coast and South Bay regions.

This significant transformation:

increases the waterpark’s acreage by approximately 50 percent (from 10.5 to 15 acres);

nearly doubles the amount of attractions (from 10 to 18);

doubles the amount of space to relax; and

triples the number of dining options (from one to three).

New attractions coming next summer for water lovers of all ages will include:

Shark Reef Plunge – part of the brand new Pacific Surge slide complex, this attraction features four six-story-tall body slides that will simultaneously send four guests – each in a separate enclosed launch chamber – on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The high-speed plunge into a series of flat loops and s-curves will provide an amazing adrenaline rush for maximum fun.

Feeding Frenzy & The Barracuda – located on the same Pacific Surge structure, these two five-story tube slides can accommodate guests riding alone or with a friend and will send them winding through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them back out into the sun, through intense drops and turns.

Tide Pool – a new family lagoon with eight kid-sized water slides that line the perimeter of a zero-depth-entry pool will give children their own mini water thrills, while giving the grownups a chance to relax under shade structures and enjoy an oversized lounge and sun deck area.

Barefoot Beach – this all new sand play and beach area will offer a place for guests to relax and enjoy the sun. Kick back on the beach that is just steps away from the rides and roller coasters of California’s Great America.

For food lovers, the new Pier 76 Cafe will cook up delicious new offerings like fried shrimp and fresh fish tacos, plus park favorites including hand-breaded chicken tenders, sliders and waffle fries. Shaded outdoor seating will offer guests the perfect spot to enjoy a meal and cool off.

The waterpark’s top-to-bottom transformation into South Bay Shores will also bring a brand new entrance, new family changing/showering areas, more lounge chairs, additional shade and lush landscaping with native plants. The waterpark’s existing slides and attractions will receive makeovers as well, and will receive new names highlighting coastal theming of South Bay Shores.

Updated cabanas located near the Breakers Bay wave pool and new Tide Pool lagoon will be the perfect places for families and groups to relax. Upgrades include free Wi-Fi, charging stations, ceiling fans, TVs and dedicated food and beverage service.

“South Bay Shores represents the newest phase of a multi-year revitalization of California’s Great America, building on our nearly 50 year heritage of giving Bay Area residents even more reasons to call the park their favorite destination for fun,” said Manny Gonzalez, vice president and general manager of California’s Great America. “Along with the waterpark, recent investments such as the innovative RailBlazer roller coaster, new dining venues, and general park improvements are showing guests and the community that the park’s transformation is fully underway here in the South Bay.”

Construction on South Bay Shores is already in progress, and will continue throughout the winter.

Guests who want to get the most out of their summer with repeat visits to South Bay Shores will want to purchase a 2020 Gold Season Pass, which will be on sale on August 15. The Gold Season Pass includes unlimited visits to California’s Great America and South Bay Shores on every public operating day for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020, including Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, plus passholder-only perks like free parking, special events, early ride times, in-park discounts and more.

About California’s Great America and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

California’s Great America is a 100-acre theme and waterpark located in Santa Clara, Calif. As Northern California’s premier amusement park, featuring thrill rides, live entertainment, and in 2020 the new South Bay Shores waterpark, California’s Great America is the top destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. California’s Great America is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor waterparks, an indoor waterpark and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, visit www.cedarfair.com.

