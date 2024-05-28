Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reversal on cutting public school funding and reaching an agreement with the nation’s most influential teachers union, the union will continue airing an attack ad against him until the deal is passed in the legislature.

The California Teacher’s Association (CTA), the state’s powerful progressive teachers union, launched an ad against the liberal governor last week after Newsom proposed slashing funding for public schools by $12 billio

