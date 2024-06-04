LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melmed Law Group, a distinguished employment law firm based in Los Angeles, is dedicated to defending the rights of all employees throughout California. Founded in 2015 by Jonathan Melmed, the firm boasts a dynamic team of 12 legal professionals who are unwavering in their pursuit of justice for workers.
Team Members:
- Jonathan Melmed, Founder: Recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2018 to 2024, Jonathan has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions.
- Rosalie Candelario: An experienced litigator with a strong background in employment law.
- Megan Ross: Specializes in severance agreements and workplace discrimination cases.
- Kyle Smith: Focuses on wrongful termination and retaliation claims.
- Ross Quient: Expert in PAGA and class action lawsuits.
- Laura Supanich: Handles sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination cases.
- Michiko Vartanian: Skilled in unpaid wages and meal/rest break violations.
- Maria Burciaga: Specializes in workplace retaliation and whistleblower protections.
- Meghan Higday: Experienced in stock options litigation and unreimbursed business expenses.
- Hannah Becker: Focuses on gender discrimination and whistleblower cases.
- Emma McGinn: Expert in employment contract disputes.
- Rebecca Harteker: Handles wrongful termination and workplace harassment.
Practice Areas:
- Severance Agreement Review: Assisting employees in understanding and negotiating severance packages.
- Sexual Harassment: Advocating for victims of workplace sexual harassment.
- Stock Options Litigation: Representing employees in disputes over stock options and equity compensation.
- PAGA and Class Action: Leading large-scale lawsuits for widespread employment violations.
- Work Discrimination: Fighting against discrimination based on race, gender, age, and more.
- Pregnancy and Gender Discrimination: Protecting the rights of pregnant employees and those facing gender bias.
- Whistleblower Protections: Defending employees who report illegal activities.
- Wrongful Termination: Challenging unjust terminations.
- Workplace Retaliation: Protecting employees from retaliation after reporting misconduct.
- Meal and Rest Break Claims: Ensuring employees receive legally mandated breaks.
- Unpaid Wages: Recovering owed wages for employees.
- Unreimbursed Business Expenses: Seeking compensation for business expenses not covered by employers.
Dedication to Advocacy:
Melmed Law Group has recovered over $125 million for employees, demonstrating their dedication to achieving justice for those wronged in the workplace. We offer personalized legal services and operate on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients only pay if we win their case.
For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit Melmed Law Group or contact us at (310) 824-3828.
Media Contact:
Paniz Rad
Marketing Director
Melmed Law Group
Phone: (310) 824-3828
Email: [email protected]
About Melmed Law Group:
Melmed Law Group is dedicated to protecting employee rights throughout California. They provide comprehensive legal services, from initial consultations to courtroom advocacy, ensuring justice for those wronged in the workplace.
For additional details, please visit Melmed Law Group.
