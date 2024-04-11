A new study shows that California’s Latinos are economically stifled by the state’s progressive climate policies, which affect industries like agriculture, construction, trucking and manufacturing.
Lead researchers at Chapman University’s Demographics & Policy department, including former Democratic state Sen. Majority Leader Gloria Romero, released the “El Futuro es Latino” report this week, first obtained by Fox News Digital. Researchers identified s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Stefanik slams Harvard for ‘cultural rot,’ alleging suspect in antisemitic attack will be allowed to graduate - April 11, 2024
- California’s stifling environmental policies harming Latino workers as White middle class flees state: study - April 11, 2024
- House GOP campaign arm rakes in over $33 million to kick off 2024 election battles - April 11, 2024