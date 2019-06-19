Breaking News
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Prices Public Offering of 12,500,000 shares of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $4.00 per share.  Gross proceeds to Calithera from the offering are expected to be $50,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.  All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Calithera. In addition, Calithera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 of additional shares of common stock at the public offering price.  The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov.  Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 800-808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at [email protected]; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152 at 800-326-5897 or email a request to [email protected]; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at 800-621-0687 or email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer McNealey
[email protected]
650-870-1071
