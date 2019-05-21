Calix to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in investor meetings at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference on June 4th in San Francisco, CA.
Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.
Investor Inquiries:
Thomas J. Dinges, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
408-474-0080
[email protected]
