Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cone Health, in collaboration with the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro (The ACGG), is excited to announce a unique opportunity for talented digital/visual artists or artist teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia to create a signature digital artwork for a prominent 224-linear-foot Parking Garage Structure in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The selected artwork will be replicated on the Parking Structure Screen, a highly visible structure on Wendover Avenue, serving as a beacon of creativity and community engagement for all who pass by. This project is part of Cone Health’s commitment to fostering an environment of health, well-being, connection, and community and will be adjacent to the forthcoming $200 Million Heart and Vascular Center, designed by the renowned global architecture and design firm HKS. FlexFacades will create the screen.

Eligibility

– Artists or artist teams must reside in North Carolina, South Carolina, or Georgia and have legal authorization to work in the United States.

– Applicants must embrace the Visioning Guidelines provided.

– The total budget for this project is $25,800, including the final artist’s fee, design fee, and a contingency fund (to be mutually agreed upon).

Artist Letters of Interest are due at midnight on Monday, October 30, 2023.

To find detailed information about Cone Health, the Call to Artists, and the submission process, please visit www.theacgg.org/single-grants/signature-digital-artwork, where you can access the History of Cone Health, an Overview of the Heart and Vascular Center, Visioning Guidelines, the Process for submitting a Letter of Intent, details on FlexFacades, and the Budget Overview.

Cone Health encourages all eligible visual artists in the specified regions to seize this fantastic opportunity to contribute their creative vision to a healthcare facility dedicated to improving the lives of patients and the community.

About Cone Health

Cone Health is a not-for-profit healthcare network serving people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, and surrounding counties. Our brand promise – We Are Right Here With You – is shared by our more than 13,000 employees, 1,800 physician partners, and 1,000 volunteers.

About The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro (The ACGG)

The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro is dedicated to fostering creativity and enriching the cultural lives of all residents. The ACGG strives to support, promote, and elevate local arts and cultural organizations, making a lasting impact in the community.

CONTACT: For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Charlotte Marcellus, Marketing Manager The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro cmarcellus@theacgg.org Jennifer Shoffner, Marketing Manager Cone Health Philanthropy jennifer.shoffner@conehealth.com