Call for Nominations: 2018 Nature Inspiration Awards from the Canadian Museum of Nature

OTTAWA, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Museum of Nature is pleased to open nominations for the 2018 Nature Inspiration Awards. This national program, now in its fifth year, celebrates innovative people, programs and organizations that engage and connect Canadians with nature and the natural world.

Previous nominees have included youth or adults who initiate change through community action, books or films or; naturalists who discover and share knowledge through outreach; groups that inspire children and adults through hands-on experiences with nature and the environment; leaders who mobilize people and shine a light on nature through creative endeavours and programs; and businesses that promote sustainable practices and support community outreach.

Guidelines and application forms are available at nature.ca/awards. The submission deadline is April 30, 2018 and a jury will select the winners from a shortlist in each of six categories. Each award includes $5,000, which recipients then “pay it forward” by donating the prize to another worthy cause or organization.

A gala to celebrate the finalists and announce the winners will be held November 7, 2018 at the museum in downtown Ottawa. The awards are supported by media partners The Walrus and the Globe and Mail.

“Many Canadians have a connection with nature, and as the national museum of natural history, we want to recognize the accomplishments of those people and organizations that are making a difference in in nature conservation and in creating a positive awareness of the natural world” says Meg Beckel, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Nature and Chair of the selection jury.

The six categories of applicants eligible for the awards are: youth (aged 17 and younger), adults (aged 18 and up), small-to-medium not-for-profit organizations; large not-for profits; small-to-medium businesses, and large businesses. A special Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be selected by the jury.

Entries can come from a direct application by the individual or organization, or through a third-party nomination. Through an essay and supporting documents (videos, photos, articles), applicants must demonstrate leadership, innovative practices and accomplishments that encourage a positive interaction with the natural world.

For more information, email [email protected].

Recipients of the 2017 Nature Inspiration Awards included:

teenager Stella Bowles from LaHave, Nova Scotia, who doggedly pursued changes to clean up the flow of sewage into her local river;

Ottawa adventurer and author Max Finkelstein, known as Canada’s “canoe man”;

Nature Canada, for their innovative awareness campaign to keep birds safe by keeping cats indoors;

the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto for its moving exhibition about blue whales and ocean conservation;

Ungalli Clothing from Thunder Bay, Ontario, created by two sisters concerned about sustainability in the fashion industry;

and Coca-Cola Canada for its commitment to water recycling and preservation of water habitats.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr. Louis Fortier of Quebec City for two decades of leadership in coordinating Arctic research programs that integrate different fields of study.

Videos about each of the winners can be seen at nature.ca.

About the Canadian Museum of Nature

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada’s national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature’s past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a 14.6-million specimen collection, education programs, signature and travelling exhibitions, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca.

