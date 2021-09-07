Call for Speakers: Secure Technology Alliance 2022 Payments Summit

Industry leaders are encouraged to weigh in on technologies and topics shaping the payments market

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Secure Technology Alliance invites experts specializing in emerging payment technologies and industry advancement strategies to submit a speaking proposal for the 2022 Payments Summit.

Speakers will be communicating directly to a group of industry decision-makers who play an active role in influencing the future of payments. Each year hundreds of leaders from financial institutions, global and domestic networks, retailers and payment solution organizations converge on the Payments Summit to share insights and overcome cross-industry challenges.

Merchants, issuers and technology providers are encouraged to propose thought-provoking presentations or panels that address topics related to the current payments landscape, contactless payments and new advancements in FinTech.

The 14th Annual Payments Summit will be held February 28 – March 3, 2022, at the Little America Hotel in the heart of Salt Lake City, Utah, alongside the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting. Payments experts interested in speaking at the event should submit a proposal by October 26, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.stapayments.com/call-for-speakers/.

The conference welcomes vendor-neutral, insightful presentations focused on the use of payment innovations, secure authentication technologies and the following trending topics:

Developments in biometrics

Payments and the Internet of Things (IoT)

EMV, mobile and digital payments

Pay-at-the-pump technologies

Digital currencies

Response to the global chip shortage

Secure online transactions

Ecommerce trends, including buy now pay later, mobile wallets, peer-to-peer transactions and buy online, pick up in store transactions

“As the economy bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the payments industry is adapting to a rapid shift in consumer preferences and significant development across the ecosystem,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The 2022 Payments Summit will provide speakers with a unique opportunity to share actionable steps fellow payments professionals can take to get ahead of these challenges. The robust list of highly relevant topics planned for the upcoming Payments Summit makes it a crucial event for key players in the payments sector.”

