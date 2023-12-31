Campaign groups call on regulator to abolish January bill increase, saying households are facing an ‘assault from all sides’Midwinter energy price increases should be abolished to protect households from unaffordable bills “at the worst possible time”, according to a coalition of leading charities.Charities and campaign groups have called on Ofgem, the energy regulator, to scrap future January bill increases as it prepares to raise the cap on energy prices by 5% from Monday. Continue reading…

