Call2Recycle Partners with VMX International to Meet Increasing Demands of Electrification and EV Adoption

ATLANTA, Ga., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Call2Recycle, Inc., the country’s premier consumer battery collections, logistics, recycling and battery management program, today announced they have signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with VMX International, a minority and women-owned environmental services company. The partnership is the latest development of Call2Recycle’s expanding program to meet the increasing demands of electrification and Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption.

According to the MOU, VMX International will provide EV battery collection and transportation from dealerships, auto dismantlers, manufacturing plants, and vehicle/battery incident scenes, plus permitted cross-border shipping between the United States and Canada. Additional services offered by VMX International will include EV battery removal, temporary storage, and battery shredding.

“We’re excited to partner with Call2Recycle to deliver battery collections in a safe, compliant, and scalable network,” said Vickie Lewis, Founder and CEO of VMX International. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment towards safety as a top priority in managing EV batteries.”

EV batteries collected by VMX International will be tracked and managed by Call2Recycle’s GreenTraxEV software platform with regionalized customization for additional care during EV battery pick-up.

“VMX International is instrumental to our mission in advancing safe and efficient EV battery management. Our combined services will automate the present manual method many clients use to handle EV batteries and strengthen our existing battery logistics platform,” said Leo Raudys, CEO of Call2Recycle.

The strategic partnership signals Call2Recycle’s growing EV Battery Managing Network and its focus on supporting an electrified economy.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through responsible end-of-life management of electric transportations batteries, outdoor power equipment batteries, power tool batteries, consumer batteries, cell phones, and related products. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its battery recycling program to industry and consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About VMX International

In 2001, VMX International opened its doors in Detroit, Michigan by its President, Vickie Lewis, to work on waste and recycling solutions for the automotive industry. From that single purpose and three employees, VMX has diversified and grown to a staff of about 70. As an environmental services company, VMX provides solid waste collection, recycling, regulatory, and project management services to government, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across the U.S. and Canada. Follow on Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

