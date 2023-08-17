GreenTraxEV, Call2Recycle’s cutting-edge SaaS platform, centers on next-generation EV battery logistics and management

ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Call2Recycle, Inc., the nation’s premier battery collections, logistics, and recycling program, and Ascend Elements, a leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop battery material solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to safely manage EV batteries at end-of-life. The partnership will facilitate efforts to establish a circular supply chain through Call2Recycle’s dynamic GreenTraxEV platform.

The agreement features GreenTraxEV, an all-in-one Software as a Service (SaaS) platform developed by Call2Recycle, which is specifically designed to seamlessly move mid-life, end-of-life, and damaged-defective Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries. By leveraging the power of Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Power Platform, GreenTraxEV streamlines the scheduling, routing, and logistics for EV battery management.

“The GreenTraxEV platform intuitively secures safe travel for EV batteries to qualified recyclers, repurposers, or repair facilities and leverages SaaS automation to efficiently scale and automate various battery-related processes,” said Leo Raudys, CEO of Call2Recycle. “As automakers accelerate the transition to EVs, GreenTraxEV is keeping pace to deliver sophisticated battery management from start to finish.”

Call2Recycle’s partnership with Ascend Elements encompasses a wide range of features, including onboarding, training verification, scheduling, battery dispositioning, safety checks, container assignment, shipping, battery tracking, container tracking, invoicing, and automated routing. GreenTraxEV customers can experience centralized decision-making authority that best aligns with the Original Equipment Manufacturer’s (OEM) goals and adapt to unexpected events, such as sudden market shifts or transportation disruptions.

Specializing in engineering and manufacturing sustainable EV battery material, Ascend Elements will tailor the GreenTraxEV workflow to meet the specific requirements of each of its customers. This will enable Ascend Elements and its customers to directly manage the journey of EV batteries for recycling or delivery to R&D, remanufacturing, or repurposing facilities.

The collaboration between the two industry leaders anticipates a growing need for EV battery collections and recycling driven by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed by Congress last year that promotes clean energy initiatives. This partnership supports Call2Recycle’s long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and to the success of its recycling partners.

“Ascend Elements is one of the top domestic suppliers of sustainable, engineered battery materials and we’re pleased to collaborate with Call2Recycle to prioritize safety and logistics equally,” said Roger Lin, VP of Marketing & Government Relations at Ascend Elements. “GreenTraxEV provides a best-in-class platform for shipping end-of-life EV batteries, so we can focus on our core business.”

This strategic partnership signifies the commitment of both Call2Recycle and Ascend Elements to work collaboratively to create user-friendly solutions and optimize the entire supply chain for EV battery management.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through safe and responsible end-of-life battery management. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its battery collection and recycling program to industry and consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Ascend Elements

Based in Westborough, Mass., Ascend Elements is the leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop battery material solutions. From EV battery recycling to commercial-scale productions of lithium-ion battery precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM), Ascend Elements is revolutionizing the production of sustainable lithium-ion battery materials. Its Hydro-to-Cathode® direct precursor synthesis technology produces new pCAM from spent lithium-ion cells more efficiently than traditional methods, resulting in improved economics and lowered GHG emissions. With fewer batteries going to landfill and a cleaner manufacturing process, Ascend Elements is taking the lithium-ion battery industry to a higher level of sustainability.

