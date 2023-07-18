ATLANTA, Ga., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Call2Recycle, Inc., a leading provider of battery stewardship and recycling, is thrilled to announce that OneDrum™ — an innovative battery collection solution, has been honored with the prestigious Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes OneDrum as an exemplary leader making great strides in energy or environmental management.

Partnering with CellBlock FCS and ERI, Call2Recycle’s OneDrum solution is the first mixed consumer battery collection product of its kind and allows customers to safely place and transport large volumes of consumer batteries without the need to sort by chemistry or individually bag or tape battery terminals. OneDrum also features CellBlockEX®, an environmentally friendly extinguishing agent sourced from recycled glass and manufactured by CellBlock FCS.

The outstanding qualities and remarkable achievements of OneDrum captivated the attention of the program’s distinguished panel of judges. One judge remarked, “The highly streamlined and turnkey nature of this process makes it highly appealing to customers seeking this product.” Another judge added, “The environmental benefit could be not having to ship and drive recycled batteries to a recycler. It is great to see that CellBlockEX is 100% recycled content.” These testimonials affirm the exceptional impact and excellence of OneDrum in driving sustainability and energy efficiency.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, “This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria.”

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.:

Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through responsible end-of-life management of electric transportation batteries, outdoor power equipment batteries, power tool batteries, consumer batteries, cell phones, and related products. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its battery recycling program to industry and consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About CellBlock FCS

CellBlock FCS provides innovative safety solutions for a battery-powered world. Stored energy is increasingly present in our lives. CellBlock’s goal is to match the speed of emerging technology with engineered products that address safety concerns at every level — from development to deployment. Visit us at cellblockfcs.com.

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

CONTACT: Linda Gabor Call2Recycle, Inc. 678-218-1082 lgabor@call2recycle.org